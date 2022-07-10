Advisory issued Mansehra admin lifts road travel ban for Eid

MANSEHRA: The Mansehra district administration on Saturday lifted the travel ban on Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad (MNJ) road on the eve of the Eidul Azha holidays but warned motorists and transporters to avoid driving through the artery fearing more landslides in the monsoon season.

“Though transporters and motorists travelling within the Kaghan valley and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan could use the MNJ road yet they should avoid moving through this arteries unnecessary,” a travel advisory issued by the district administration for tourists said.

It advised the tourists to keep away from Kunhar River, streams and watery sources during their stay in the Kaghan valley as the monsoon rains could trigger floods anytime.

“The tourists should take extra precaution while travelling to the areas prone to the landslides and mudslides in the valley,” read the advisory.

The district administration issued directives to the Assistant Commissioner Basharat Bibi and Tehsildar Umar Mushtaq to establish the emergency control rooms in the Balakot to cope with any untoward situation caused by the monsoon rains and land or mudslides.

“We have established emergency centres at various places from Balakot to the Kaghan valley. Tourists should strictly follow the travel advisory to avoid any mishap during their recreational tour,” said the tehsildar.

Meanwhile, the police booked dozens of sacrificial animals' sellers and organisers who had established cattle markets in different parts of the district.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Ali Imtiaz along with the police carried out the raids and disbanded animal markets set up at Sandysar, Attershisha, Rehar, Jabba and Chitta Batta. Dozens of people were booked as well.