Sunday July 10, 2022
National

People injure cop during raid

By Bureau report
July 10, 2022

PESHAWAR: One policeman was injured in a scuffle between locals and the cops during a raid to arrest a proclaimed offender. ASI Islamuddin was wounded when residents of Bazidkhel scuffled with the police. The cops had conducted a raid to arrest an alleged proclaimed offender, Nasim. The attackers later escaped. It was learnt the cops of three police stations had conducted the raid after reports that the alleged PO was present in the area.

