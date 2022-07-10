Accused involved in attack on police held

NOWSHERA: The police arrested an accused along with weapons, who had allegedly shot and injured a cop during a raid in the Kheshgi area two days ago.
Police-post In-charge Assistant Sub-Inspector Mukhtiar Khan along with a police party had raided the house of one Abid in the Kheshgi area, who wanted to police in a theft case.
The police said that the accused had opened fire on the raiding party in a bid to avoid arrest. They said that driver constable Daud had sustained injuries in the firing while the accused had fled. Soon after the incident, District Police Officer Muhammad Umar tasked Assistant Superintendent of Police Hidayat Shah Khan to constitute a special team to arrest the accused. The special team comprising ASI Mukhtiar Khan and Cantt Police Station House Officer Osama Amin Cheema raided various places and finally arrested the accused, Abid, from his house Farm Koroona in Kheshgi.
