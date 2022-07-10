Two shot dead over domestic dispute

MANSEHRA: Two brothers were shot dead over a domestic issue the in Gageer Afzalabad area here on Saturday.

Abid Hussain, 34, and his elder brother, Mohammad Irfan, 38, had gone to bring back home the estranged wife of the former but she refused to go with them.

According to police, Bilal Hani, the bother of the woman, allegedly opened fire on Abid Hussain and his brother when the former attempted to take his wife with him back forcibly.

They sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. The police said that the accused managed to escape.

The bodies were shifted to the King Abdullah teaching hospital where doctors handed over them to family after completing the medico-legal formalities.

The police after lodging a case started raids to arrest the accused.

OUTLAWS HELD: Mansehra police claimed to have arrested as many as 136 outlaws and seized heavy arms and ammunition from their possession.

“We have seized heavy arms and ammunition and arrested the outlaws during a crackdown launched across the district,” Irfan Tariq, the district police officer told reporters.

He said that as many as 250 pistols, 10 Kalashnikovs, 75 shotguns, 25 Rifles, 6200 cartridges and bullets were seized during the crackdown.

The official added that the outlaws were arrested under various sections of the law.