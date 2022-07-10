One killed, three injured in CNG station explosion

HARIPUR: A man was killed and three others injured when the compressor of a CNG station exploded in the Kotnajibullah area, around 12km from here, police and eyewitnesses said on Saturday.

The Kotnajibullah police quoted eyewitnesses and injured persons as saying that routine business was underway at the Allah-O-Akbar CNG Station when a blast was heard from the compressor room, which injured four persons, including two workers of the station and a customer injured.

The explosion was so intense that the window and door panes of the filling station and neighbouring shops were shattered and the people ran for protection.

Local rescue workers removed the injured to the Haripur Trauma centre where one of the injured, Azizullah, was pronounced dead.