Rabbani for live Senate coverage

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani has written to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and suggested live coverage of proceedings of standing committees of the Senate. “It was encouraging to read your letter in the media to the Speaker, National Assembly, regarding live coverage of proceedings of the standing committees but it was equally disturbing that the Senate of Pakistan has been excluded,” he wrote in the letter a copy of which was also sent to the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. Rabbani said the proceedings of the Senate and the standing committees reflect the issues of the federation. “During my tenure as Senate chairman 2015 to 2018, the Federal Ministry for Information was approached and PTV National was designated as PTV Parliament and the sittings of the Senate were shown live.” The Chairman Senate can once again be approached for coverage.