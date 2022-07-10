Coronavirus takes seven more lives. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday registered 732 new coronavirus infections and seven deaths during the last 24 hours, statistics released by the National Institute of Health Pakistan showed.

As per the NIH data, the death toll in Pakistan shot up to 30,420 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,542,377 after adding the fresh 732 cases.

During the last 24 hours, 22,568 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 3.24 percent. The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 158.