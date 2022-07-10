Businesses worry over interest rate

ISLAMABAD: The business community on Saturday expressed concerns over interest rate hike, which would slowdown economic growth considerably besides increasing the cost of production against competing economies.

Meher Kashif Younis, Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman said that an increase in interest rate also raises the cost of capital resulting in reduction of investment in the economy. He was talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders jointly led by Shahid Nazir and Mufti Yousaf Shah, members of the executive committee of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He said the benchmark rate of 15 percent was the highest since November 2008 and even three to four times higher compared to the region.

He lamented the stress of heavy taxation, increased prices of petroleum products, and gas and electricity tariff, which would not only discourage the inflow of foreign and local investors, but also revert the process of industrialisation resulting in massive unemployment.

He said small and medium enterprises, which always played a vital role in economic growth and development would be hit hard due to the increase in interest rates. “Many (SMEs) would be rendered non-functional,” he added.

Younis said many industries, including the textile sector have invested billions of dollars in importing machinery in the last three years at 4-4.5 percent markup rate after obtaining loans from banks which would now lead to suspension of industrial activities and failures to achieve desired targets of economic growth and exports.

He urged the government to rescue the industrial and agricultural sectors from the looming monetary crisis.