Pakistani furniture can fetch $5bn in 5 years

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) on Saturday said the country’s furniture had potential to fetch $5 billion in exports in the next five years if the government provided the right incentives and facilitation.

Talking to a delegation of foreign and local investors led by Honorary Investment Consular Milan and Tourism Ambassador to Italy Muhammad Sheryar Khan in Lahore, PFC CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq said unfortunately, the furniture sector remained badly neglected.

“It needs special attention of the federal and provincial governments for the training of woodworkers on modern lines,” he said.

There was need to explore the international market for boosting exports with an aggressive marketing strategy. If that was taken care of, the value of exports could be doubled in a short span.

“If the government extends its support to furniture companies, the volume of export could touch the figure of $5 billion for the next five years,” Ashfaq added.

Urging businessmen to work extensively to promote the local industry in Pakistan, he said, “Pakistan is blessed with abundant resources and our people are equipped with the best of skills that can help develop the country on modern lines.”

He also lauded the amazing work of younger designers and architects displaying in exhibitions along with other national and international leading furniture manufacturing companies.

Ashfaq said the PFC was committed to supporting Pakistan’s young entrepreneurs associated with the furniture and interior designing sector, as their innovative thinking had the potential to unlock great economic prosperity.

He said exhibitions provide younger designers and architects to assess market trends and display their own work alongside that of more established professionals.

He said Interior’s Pakistan was a step towards initiating international trade exhibitions and also to enhance possibility to participate in international exhibitions as a collaborative industry from Pakistan.