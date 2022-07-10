Stocks seen muted as IMF stalemate persists

KARACHI: Stocks ended the short week lower as IMF loan deal seems stymied owing to its ‘do more’ and Pakistan’s ‘no more’ stance, which, amid a stimuli drought, may keep the market sluggish in an even shorter next week, analysts said.

The KSE-100 Shares Index closed at 41,344 points, losing 286 points or 0.7 percent, week-on-week.

Average volumes clocked in at 90 million shares, down by 55 percent week-on-week, while average value traded settled at $15 million, down 52 percent week-on-week.

“We expect the market to remain range-bound next week, which is a 3-day week because of Eid holidays. The market activity is expected to remain subdued as no major triggers are seen going forward,” said a market report of Arif Habib Ltd.

The market commenced on a negative note this week, amid concerns over the resumption of the IMF programme. Moreover, the rupee climbed Rs3.06 against the dollar, closing the week at Rs207.91. In addition to this, the cement offtake reported a decline of 7.9 percent year-on-year during FY22.

Petroleum and diesel sales during June 2022 witnessed a drop of 12 percent and 16 percent month-on-month, respectively, because of an increase in the prices.

Meanwhile, Arab Light, with its price down by 4 percent, provided some respite to the investors and cushioned the overall dip.

Foreign buying clocked in at $1.63 million compared to a net-buy of $1.52 million last week. Significant buying was seen in all other sectors ($0.63 million) and technology ($0.56 million). On the local front, selling was reported by mutual funds ($2.91 million) followed by banks ($2.20 million).

Nabeel Haroon, an analyst at Topline Securities, said individuals, companies and overseas Pakistanis net purchased equities worth $2.33 million, $1.77 million and $0.61 million respectively, whereas banks, broker proprietary books, mutual funds and insurance net sold equities worth $1.94 million, $1.43 million, $1.09 million and $0.57 million respectively.

Negatively contributing sectors included cement (97 points), fertiliser (57 points), commercial banks (30 points), chemical (27 points) and power generation & distribution (24 points). Stock-wise negative contributors were LUCK (49 points), POL (39 points), EPCL (34 points), BAHL (33 points), and ENGRO (33 points).

Sectors, which contributed positively, were technology & communication (27 points), oil & gas marketing companies (18 points), oil & gas exploration companies (13 points), close-end mutual funds (4 points) and real estate investment trust (3 points). The stock-wise positive contribution came from OGDC (39 points), PPL (27 points), TRG (15 points), SNGP (14 points) and HBL (13 points).

Faisal Irfan at JS Research said investors remained on the sideline owing to a lack positive triggers and further delays in the IMF staff-level agreement.

Moreover, CPI for the month of June touched a 13-year high of 21.32 percent year on year against the market expectation of around 18 percent year on year.

Along with this, trade deficit for Jun-2022 touched 5-month high of $4.85 billion, up 34 percent year-on-year and 20 percent month-on-month, taking the FY22's trade deficit to $48.35 billion, up 55 percent year-on-year.

On the international front, oil prices took a major correction, with Brent declining by 12 percent week-on-week to close at $100/bbl as fears regarding demand slowing down due to the risk of recession crept in.