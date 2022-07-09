Alleged hate speech case: Indian top court grants journalist interim bail

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India granted prominent journalist Mohammed Zubair interim bail for five days on the condition that he will not post any new tweets about the case and does not leave the jurisdiction of the Sitapur Magistrate’s court, Indian local media reported on Friday.

The report stated that the Supreme Court of India in its ruling has added that Zubair shall not tamper with electronic evidence in Bengaluru or anywhere else. On Friday, the Supreme Court of India heard a petition filed by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair seeking protection from arrest and challenging an Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash an FIR registered for a tweet in which he allegedly referred to three Hindu seers as “hate mongers.”

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Zubair, had mentioned the matter for urgent hearing, telling the bench that there was a serious threat to his life. An Indian court, on Tuesday, gave police four days to question the prominent journalist over a 2018 tweet they described as “highly provocative”, in a case that has strained relations between the country’s majority Hindu population and largely Muslim minority.

Mohammed Zubair, a co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News and vocal critic of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was arrested after an anonymous Twitter user lodged a complaint with authorities over the four-year-old post.