Alleged hate speech case: Indian top court grants journalist interim bail

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India granted prominent journalist Mohammed Zubair interim bail for five days on the condition that he will not post any new tweets about the case and does not leave the jurisdiction of the Sitapur Magistrate’s court, Indian local media reported on Friday.
The report stated that the Supreme Court of India in its ruling has added that Zubair shall not tamper with electronic evidence in Bengaluru or anywhere else. On Friday, the Supreme Court of India heard a petition filed by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair seeking protection from arrest and challenging an Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash an FIR registered for a tweet in which he allegedly referred to three Hindu seers as “hate mongers.”
Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Zubair, had mentioned the matter for urgent hearing, telling the bench that there was a serious threat to his life. An Indian court, on Tuesday, gave police four days to question the prominent journalist over a 2018 tweet they described as “highly provocative”, in a case that has strained relations between the country’s majority Hindu population and largely Muslim minority.
Mohammed Zubair, a co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News and vocal critic of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was arrested after an anonymous Twitter user lodged a complaint with authorities over the four-year-old post.
LAHORE: Former premier Shinzo Abe is not the first Japanese ruler to be assassinated during the last 100 years or so. ...
WASHINGTON: The United States announced on Friday it will send Ukraine more Himars rocket systems and new precision...
Four more people were electrocuted and two others drowned in Karachi on Friday, raising the death toll during the...
BALI, Indonesia; Russia´s top diplomat stormed out of talks with G20 foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia on Friday...
The government has formed a 10-member committee to ensure implementation of austerity measures, as it sought to cut...
COLOMBO: An indefinite curfew was imposed across Sri Lanka's capital on Friday and the military placed on alert ahead...
Comments