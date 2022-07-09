Mansehra admin bans swimming in rivers

MANSEHRA: District administration on Friday put in place a ban on swimming in rivers, lakes and streams during the monsoon season.An official notification from the district administration said swimming could prove to be dangerous as water channels often get flooded because of sudden monsoon rains, which is why Section-144 was enforced to ban swimming in rivers, streams and lakes.The district administration banned cutting and mining on hills, saying such activities are devastating the scenic and natural beauty.The notification was sent to other officials in various tehsils of the district.