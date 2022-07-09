Japan ex-PM Abe dies after being shot while making a speech

An artist gives final tocuhes to a painting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, in Mumbai on July 8, 2022, to pay tribute following his death after he was shot at a campaign event in the Japanese city of Nara. Photo: AFP

TOKYO: Former prime minister Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving leader, died on Friday after being shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, an official from his political party said.



A man opened fire on Abe, 67, from behind with an apparently homemade gun as he spoke at a drab traffic island in the western city of Nara, Japanese media showed earlier. It was the first assassination of a sitting or former Japanese premier since the days of prewar militarism in the 1930s.

Speaking before Abe’s death was announced, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the shooting in the "strongest terms" while Japanese people and world leaders expressed shock at the violence in a country in which political violence is rare and guns are tightly controlled.

"This attack is an act of brutality that happened during the elections — the very foundation of our democracy — and is absolutely unforgivable," said Kishida, struggling to keep his emotions in check.

A fire department official had said Abe appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when airlifted to the hospital. Police said a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting had been arrested. NHK quoted the suspect, identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, as telling police he was dissatisfied with Abe and wanted to kill him.

Abe was making a campaign speech outside a train station when two shots rang out at about 11:30 am (0230 GMT). Security officials were then seen tackling a man in a grey T-shirt and beige trousers.

"There was a loud bang and then smoke," businessman Makoto Ichikawa, who was at the scene, told Reuters, adding that the gun was the size of a television camera. "The first shot, no one knew what was going on, but after the second shot, what looked like special police tackled him."