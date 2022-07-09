Teachers’ body elects office-bearers

HARIPUR: The Subject Specialist Teachers Association Haripur on Friday elected office-bearers for the next two years. A press release said the office-bearers were elected unopposed. Hafiz Sarfaraz Tareen was chosen chairman, Qari Muhammad Iqbal chief Patron, Rafiq Tanoli vice-chairman, Mumtaz Khan president, Khurshid Anwar general secretary and Waheed Jadoon senior vice-president. The newly elected body vowed to safeguard the due rights of teachers and help solve their problems.