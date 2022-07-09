Tayyaba Gul’s allegation: HRCP calls for removal of ex-NAB chief

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) took serious note of the allegation of sexual harassment levelled against Justice (Retired) Javed Iqbal—Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED) and former chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB)—as well as other NAB officials.

The HRCP said, “It is of grave concern that these allegations were levelled by a woman who had approached Justice (Retd) Iqbal in his capacity as COIED chairman—a position in which he was responsible for protecting Tayyaba Gul’s testimony and securing her right to seek justice for a missing relative.”

“Not only has Justice (Retd) Iqbal allegedly abused his office in two capacities, but he also failed to appear before the Public Accounts Committee to answer these charges. The allegations against him and other public officials must be investigated with transparency, and he should be removed from office if these allegations are proved. HRCP shall follow up this demand for investigation and the process in the Public Accounts Committee,” the HRCP statement said.