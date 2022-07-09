Third episode of ‘Team Muhafiz’ on Geo TV

KARACHI: The animated series “Team Muhafiz”, created jointly by ISPR and Geo Media Network, has attracted the youth with its lively story.

The third episode of mega project Team Muhafiz will be aired on Geo TV on Saturday at 6 pm and on Geo News at 7 pm and will be repeated on Sunday on Geo Kahani and Geo Super.

In the new episode, the young “Team Muhafiz” will be seen eliminating the “Timber Mafia”. During this most important mission, the entire team of Tea Muhafiz will be abducted. In the meantime, they will also face the underworld Don “Raka”.

How will Team Muhafiz eradicate the timber mafia, how will Raka and his associates be arrested and how will the smuggling business be shut down forever? Viewers will see all this in the new episode.