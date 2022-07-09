Shahzaib stars as KP Whites clinch National U19 Cup

LAHORE: Shahzaib Khan’s all-round performance helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites to a five-wicket win over Central Punjab U19 Blues and clinch the National U19 Cup title here at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura on Friday.

Chasing 215 to win, last year’s finalist Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites achieved the target in the 47th over for the loss of five wickets. Left-handed batter Shahzaib top-scored with a 95-ball 73, hitting eight fours. He also took three catches and was named player of the match. The 17-year old Shahzaib added an unbeaten 49 runs for sixth wicket with wicketkeeper-batter Zubair Shinwari (19 not out, 33b, one four).

For Central Punjab U19 Blues, Mohammad Zeeshan and Mohammad Maooz bagged two wickets apiece.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites, captain Abbas Ali bagged three wickets for 34 runs from 10 overs. Jawad Ali picked two wickets for 46 runs from eight overs.