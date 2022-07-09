Hamza’s prospects bright at BJO

KARACHI: Pakistan’s chances of winning a medal in British Junior Open (BJO) after 15 years are quite bright as Hamza Khan is the big prospect for the country in the event that is to be held in Nottingham from July 20-24.

Hamza has been seeded second in the tournament.

Amir Atlas Khan was the last player from Pakistan who reached the finals of BJO under-19 category in 2007 and 2006 and lost in both finals.

Hamza, who already won the under-15 title in the last edition in 2020, is likely to reach the finals in the under-19 category this time.

The draws of the event were released on Friday according to which Hamza is seeded second and Noor Zaman is 3/4 seed.

Ashab Irfan is 9/12 seed and all three of them got byes in the first round while Anas Ali is unseeded and drawn against Nero Harms from Switzerland.

Pakistan Squash Federation has entered the names of Anas Ali Shah, Noor Zaman, Hamza Khan, and Ashab Irfan in the under-19 category.

Anas has national junior ranking number 2, Noor Zaman has PSA ranking 111, Ashab Irfan is number one junior player (PSA ranking 152), and Hamza has PSA ranking 153 (national ranking 6th).

All these players are in good form and Noor recently won Asian Junior Championship in Thailand.

It is to be noted that the event this time is only for under-19 categories after the cancellation of the original event with all categories in January this year.

The draw is of 64 places and the seeding are done according to PSA rankings, previous BJO results and other major junior competitions.

The organisers have allowed only three entries from each national association and this may increase to 4 entries in case there is any adjustment to draws amidst withdrawals.

England Squash Chief Executive Officer Mark Williams explained the rationale behind holding this event in July.

“Since the original date in January, significant progress has been made with the easing of international travel restrictions and we are delighted that the under 19 players will have the chance to take part.

“We recognise that for many of the players this will be their final British Junior Open and we are really pleased to be able to give them one last opportunity to compete for this historic title,” he said.

Williams said that plans are also being laid for the full return of the British Junior Open in 2023 for all age categories.