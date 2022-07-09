Kyrgios sorry not to face Nadal

LONDON: Nick Kyrgios said Friday he was disappointed not to face Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon, saying that “everyone did want to see us go to war out there”.
The controversial Australian was handed a free pass into Sunday´s final after 22-time major winner Nadal withdrew from their semi-final with an abdominal injury.
Kyrgios, one the sport´s most talented yet divisive characters, is in his first final at the majors at the age of 27.
Had he faced Nadal, it would have been their third clash at Wimbledon.
Kyrgios won the first in 2014 as a 144th-ranked wild card before Nadal gained revenge in a stormy clash three years ago.
“We’ve had a lot of run-ins, a lot of battles,” said Kyrgios.
“I´m sure at the end of the day everyone did want to see us go to war out there. I hope he just gets better.
“Obviously you never want to see someone like that, so important to the sport, go down with an injury like that. I’m sure I´ll play him again on a big stage.”
LONDON: British Open chiefs have revealed this year´s champion will receive tournament record prize money of Â£2.09...
LAHORE: Shahzaib Khan’s all-round performance helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites to a five-wicket win over Central...
BELLINZONA, Switzerland: Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, once the chiefs of world and European football, were cleared...
SPIELBERG, Austria: Lewis Hamilton believes his troublesome Mercedes will win this season, but perhaps not at this...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s chances of winning a medal in British Junior Open after 15 years are quite bright as Hamza Khan...
GALLE: Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith both hit centuries to give Australia opening day honours against a Covid-hit...
Comments