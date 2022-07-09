Boris Johnson is 10th British PM to resign since advent of 20th Century

LAHORE: Boris Johnson is the 10th British Premier to relinquish charge since the start of the 20th century, research shows. Having held the reins of Britain for two years and exactly 348 days, Johnson resigned on Thursday, after losing support from his party colleagues as a string of scams had haunted his troubled regime.

Johnson is the Eighth Conservative Party leader to step aside from power echelons. Here follows the list of other British heads of government who had to abandon charge rather unceremoniously:

Premier Neville Chamberlain, a member of the Conservative Party, had famously resigned in May 1940 after the outbreak of the Second World War.

Prime Minister Winston Churchill, also a member of the Conservative Party, had left office on his own accord during his second term as head of government due to ill-health in 1955. His second term lasted three years and 162 days.

Anthony Eden, yet another Conservative Party member, was forced to quit in 1957 due to the Suez Crisis. He served as the PM for a year and 279 days.

Harold Macmillan, a Conservative Party member, had opted to hang his boots in 1963 following the Profumo Sex scandal. He was the PM for six years and 282 days.

Margaret Thatcher, famously called the Iron Lady, also hailed from the Conservative Party. She left office in November 1990 after failing to win a majority in a party leadership election. She was the PM for 11 years and 209 days.

Tony Blair, first Labour Party PM in the 20th century, had resigned in June 2007 during his third term as the PM as his popularity had nosedived following the invasion of Iraq. He was in power for more than 10 years.

Gordon Brown, also a member of the Labour Party, had decided to go home in 2010 after his party had lost the general election. He was PM for two years and 319 days.

David Cameron, from the Conservative Party, had left charge resigned after the result of the 2016 Brexit referendum. He was PM for six years and 64 days.

Theresa May had renounced office in July 2019 after being unable to pass her Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. She had been in power for three years and 12 days. She was also affiliated with the Conservative Party.