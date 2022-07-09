Russia jails city councillor for 7 years

MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Friday sentenced a city councillor to seven years in prison for denouncing President Vladimir Putin’s military intervention in Ukraine. Alexei Gorinov, 60, is the first elected member of the opposition to be sentenced to jail for criticising Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine. He was found guilty of spreading "knowingly false information" about the Russian army.
