Journalist charged over unrest in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan’s state prosecutor said on Friday it had charged a journalist with conspiracy to overthrow constitutional order after 18 died in unrest over proposals to weaken an autonomous region’s status.

The bloodshed in the Karakalpakstan region has seen President Shavkat Mirziyoyev walk back proposed constitutional amendments that would have removed the region’s right to hold a referendum on secession from Uzbekistan.

Mirziyoyev has claimed the unrest was planned years in advance with help from "outside forces", while critics have fingered his government’s failure to consult the region’s public on the changes as the trigger.

The arrest of an ethnic Karakalpak journalist, Dauletmurat Tazhimuratov, last week was seen a contributing to a pro-autonomy protest of unprecedented size in the region’s administrative capital Nukus on July 1. Authorities released him in a bid to calm demonstrators but he was later re-arrested.