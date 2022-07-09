CITY PULSE

Taxila Revisited

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ahmed Ali Manganhar. Titled ‘Taxila Revisited’, the show will run at the gallery until July 14. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Summerscape

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by more than a hundred artists. Titled ‘Summerscape’, the show will run at the gallery until August 4. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Eat Expo 2022

The Karachi Expo Centre is holding ‘Eat Expo 2022’ from 11am to 10pm on July 15 and July 16. Besides a food festival, the event will also feature an auto show, cultural performances and live musical concerts. Call 0306-8848840 for more information.

Jaun

The National Academy of Performing Arts is holding ‘Jaun’, a poetic performance by Rahil Siddiqui and Zakiullah Khan based on the poetry of Jaun Elia, at 8pm on July 15, July 16 and July 17 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Call 0321-9261905 for more information.

Food security conference

The Thardeep Rural Development Programme is holding ‘Conference on Food Security and Climate Smart Agriculture’ from 9am to 6pm on July 19 at the Beach Luxury Hotel. Community and rural farmers will share how farmers in arid regions of Sindh are practising climate change adaptation and taking initiatives for ensuring food security in natural disasters. Call 0232-261661 for more information.

Shaam-e-Malang

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding ‘Shaam-e-Malang’, featuring Shae Gill of ‘Pasoori’ fame and Asrar Shah of ‘Afghan Jalebi’ fame, at 7pm on July 23. Call 0324-2923173 for more information.