Murders, robberies on the decline in city: Odho

Karachi police chief Additional IGP Javed Alam Odho told a media briefing at Saleem Wahidy Auditorium on Friday that he had done a lot of good work for peace in the last one month, as unlike last month, the number of murders dropped by 30 per cent and most of the killings were over personal disputes.

He said they would have a similar briefing every month as it was a good forum to share the performance of the police with the media. Odho said Karachi had seen an increase in robberies due to higher crime cases, and FIRs have increased, but in practice crime had decreased, he remarked.

The police were being deployed to reduce the number of murders during resistance to robberies, Odho said and added that resistance to robberies had also dropped by 30 per cent.

The number of crime registration was being increased so that the crime rate could be accurately estimated, he said, adding that there was a difference between CPLC statistics and police statistics as the citizens informed the CPLC about mobile phone snatchings, but they did not file an FIR.

He claimed that kidnappings for ransom were almost over in Karachi, and there had been two incidents of short-term kidnappings last month, both cases had been solved, the accused had been arrested or killed. He said there was no high-profile case at the moment, and cases of extortion had also decreased.