 
close
Saturday July 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Youth commits suicide

By Our Correspondent
July 09, 2022

LAHORE:A 25-year-old youth committed suicide by shooting himself in the head in the Sabzazar police area on Friday. The victim was identified as Hamza of Dholanwal, Sabzazar. The cause of the suicide was yet to be determined. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

Comments