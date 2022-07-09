Cop awarded for writing book

LAHORE:Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Friday invited Head Constable Abid Ali to his office and encouraged him with cash prizes for writing a book.

Head Constable Abid Ali said that when he was joining the Police Service, his education was intermediate and he did MPhil by remaining in police service. He said that his first book was in the market. Abid Ali said that he was grateful to the IG for encouraging him by calling him to the office. A spokesman for Punjab Police said that the cop was awarded under Punjab Police Welfare Fund Rules 2022. Additional IG Welfare and Finance Farooq Mazhar was also present.