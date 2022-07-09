Woman, brother found dead

LAHORE:A woman was found hanging in her house in the Data Darbar area on Friday, a few hours after her brother was recovered dead from the same place.

The victim identified as Zainab, 25, was recovered dead from a room on the upper floor of the house. The victim's brother Talib Hussain, 30, was found dead on the ground floor of the same house. Police said that Zainab's husband Suffian would be questioned in connection with the case. The victim Talib used to forbid Suffian from taking drugs.

CM seeks report: Hamza Shehbaz has sought a report from IG police about the incident and ordered to ensure the arrest of the accused without delay. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured them of the early provision of justice.