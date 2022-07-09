No Eid holidays for Wasa field staff

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has finalised its plan for Eid-ul-Azha and preparations for monsoon rains.

In this regard, a meeting was held here at the agency’s head office. Wasa MD Ghufran Ahmed chaired the meeting while DMD Abdul Latif, Director Hafiz Raheel, Sohail Sindhu, Faisal Khurram, Shazil Waqar, XEN Mudassar Javed and other officers attended. Wasa MD directed all officers to ensure effective measures regarding Eid-ul-Azha. He said the Eid holidays of operation staff were cancelled due to expected monsoon rains.

All the directors should survey their areas especially the mosques and Eid Gahs and should take immediate action in case there was any complaint regarding stagnant water or leaked sewer drain. On receipt of the complaint of blockage of sewerage, the complaint should be rectified immediately, he said, adding the officers should also coordinate with public representatives.

He directed the operation staff to continue desalting operation as per schedule. In case of breakdown of machinery, get the pumps repaired immediately, he added. He also directed the operations wing to ensure supply of drinking water during Eid days. He said that water tankers should be sent in the localities facing water shortage.