Belt & Road Project a useful model of prosperity: minister

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain has said that the Belt and Road Project is a new and useful model of prosperity and development of the countries of the region.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of a three-day international conference on "Role of Belt and Road Project in Promoting Regional Liaison" organised by Punjab University Regional Integration Center (RIC) in association with the Chinese Embassy at Al-Raazi Hall on Friday.

Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Uzbekistan Aybek A Usmanov, Deputy Head of the Mission of the Azerbaijan Embassy Tamerlan Khalilov, Dr Saleem Mazhar, Vice Chancellor Mian Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University Faisalabad Dr Asif Ali, Executive Director Pakistan Research Centre for a Community with Shared Future Communication University of China Khalid Taimur Akram, Director RIC Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali, faculty members and a large number of researchers from 18 countries and 20 leading Pakistani universities were present on this occasion.

In his address, Chaudhry Salik said that China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) would connect Central Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Russia. He said that the relations between the countries of the region need to be strengthened for socio-economic development. He said the project would improve public and cultural ties between the countries of the region. The Belt and Road Initiative was a hope for a better future for the region, he added.

Ch Salik said that Turkey was using modern means of agriculture and Pakistan also needed to adopt modern technology to enhance agricultural exports. Indonesian Ambassador Adam Togio said that the geographical location of Indonesia and Pakistan was important and both countries should promote trade cooperation. He said that in the current era, it was necessary to increase ties among the regional countries. Kazakhstan's ambassador Yazrhan Kastafen said that Kazakhstan is a landlocked country but the BRI can create the best opportunities for countries to connect with each other.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Head of Mission Temirlin Khalilov said that bilateral ties would further boost socio-economic development and tourism through this unique project and Azerbaijan is fully prepared to join the BRI project. Dr Saleem Mazhar said that for the first time a large number of delegates from Central Asia were attending the conference. He said that universities are an important source of socio-economic development. He said that relations between the countries of the region should be promoted on priority basis.