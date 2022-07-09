PTI, PMLQ jointly preparing for by-polls, says Pervaiz

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that PTI and PMLQ are jointly preparing for by-elections.

According to a press release, in a statement issued here on Friday, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said, “Insha-Allah, we will win 20 out of 20 seats.” The people have rejected the deviant members, he said, adding the PMLN had robbed the PTI of its mandate. The time is not far when the PTI will take back its snatched mandate from the PML-N.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that Hamza Shehbaz has recanted the oath given in the Supreme Court. “We demand the Supreme Court also take notice of the appointments, transfers and funds released for development works as the Election Commission has taken immediate action against Hamza Shehbaz’s Roshan Ghar scheme and stopped it.” He said that according to media reports, trucks of utility stores were distributing goods to voters outside the offices of PMLN candidates, which was a clear violation of the Election Code of Conduct.

Pervaiz Elahi said that the workers in the by-elections should guard their votes at the polling stations until the results come out because the PMLN can never win without rigging and fake results. He said that PTI’s graph is very high in the by-elections in Lahore and other districts, deviant members look helpless in their constituencies, they do not have the courage to face the people. He said that Imran Khan is the only hope of the nation at present that he will save the people from this corrupt and bogus government.