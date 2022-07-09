IPRI launches ‘Readers Lounge’

Islamabad : The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Thursday launched its most modern digital library named as ‘Readers Lounge’ to enable easy knowledge access to researchers, scholars and students at a single click online.

A launching ceremony was organised here at the Jinnah Hall of IPRI which is a dedicated library of the Institute where senior Defence Analyst Professor Dr Rifaat Hussain was the chief guest on occasion.

In his welcome remarks, President IPRI Ambassador Dr Raza Muhammad said the skills of knowledge learning namely reading and writing have been bestowed upon mankind by the Almighty.

Emphasising the need of modern learning skills, he said the study of religious knowledge and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) indicated the emphasis laid on education and learning.

Raza said the initiative of the digital library has been taken to bring the heaps of books at a single platform accessible from anywhere in the world. "Dr Hussain Nadim has been the key person to make this effort to digitize the books come true.

We have connected our library with the National Archives of Pakistan which is a knowledge hub but was an inaccessible platform to everyone," he said.