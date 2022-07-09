PAL chief condoles demise of poetess

Islamabad : Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned poetess and novelist Seemen Durrani.

In his condolence message, the PAL chairman said that Seemen Durrani is known for making the exploitative attitudes of the society, gender psychology and the existential power of women the subject. She is one of the most important fiction writers of current era.

Her short story collections include ‘Adhoora Lams,’ ‘Payambar,’ ‘Chanda’ and ‘Chhaam Chhaab.’ The most important work in her collection of fiction is ‘Anol Naal.’ Dr. Yousuf Khushk said that Seemen Durrani's collections are a valuable asset to Urdu literature. With her death, Urdu literature has lost an important writer. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, chairman, PAL prayed for forgiveness for the deceased and patients for the bereaved family.