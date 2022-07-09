Plan finalised to thwart untoward incidents during rains

Islamabad : The local authorities have finalised a comprehensive plan to thwart any kind of untoward incident during the monsoon season anywhere in Islamabad.

According to the details, every private housing society has been directed to ensure the availability of 50 lifejackets and six water pumps for draining out the rainwater from the basements of houses. All the relevant authorities would make coordinated efforts to take all possible precautionary measures during the monsoon season.

The civic agency will make preparations for early completion of repair and maintenance of roads and drainage system to ensure smooth flow of rainwater during rains. It will also complete necessary repair work and maintenance of heavy machinery and vehicles for timely use in case of any emergency situation. All necessary measures will also be taken to collect garbage and solid waste lying on the sides of nullahs so that the rainwater could flow smoothly. The authorities have also given a warning to the slum dwellers living near the nullahs and directed them to take protective measures against the floods in case of heavy rains.

The civic agency will also lift up the construction waste and soil dumped in different sectors of the city. The Health Services Directorate has also made arrangements for spray and fumigation around the nullahs, ravines, and other different areas. An official said in anticipation of the monsoon rains, flood marks have been made at rain drains and nullahs at katchi abadis, and teams of district administration and the civic agency have been deployed at vulnerable places for quick response to flooding. “A separate helpline, 1819, has been set up for rescue in case of urban flooding. We will monitor the situation round-the-clock and ensure safety of life and property during rains,” he said.