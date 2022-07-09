Health of animals being monitored before entry into cattle markets

Islamabad : The local administration is taking all possible measures to prevent the entry of those cattle into the cattle markets that have been infected by the lumpy skin disease.

According to the details, the groups of veterinary doctors are checking the temperature, skin, and body of the cattle to determine whether any of them have symptoms of lumpy skin disease.

The office of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad maintained that they are following the guidelines of the government and monitoring the health of the animals before allowing their entry into the cattle markets.

But the sellers informed that the cattle can anytime show symptoms of the lumpy disease so they are so worried about their livestock is their precious asset. The disease can not only ruin Eid celebrations for sellers but also severely impact the livestock industry, which contributes 11 per cent to the country’s GDP. The buyers are also confused about the health of the sacrificial animals as most of them fear whether the meat of the animal they are buying would be edible or not.

The situation is quite complicated due to the lumpy skin disease that causes fever and multiple nodules on the skin and mucous membrane of animals.

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, a renowned religious scholar, in his statement has said "If any of the sacrificial animal’s legs, ears, eyes, or cow’s tail (oxtail) are damaged, or have cuts, the animal is ineligible for sacrifice on Eidul Azha. If, due to lumpy skin disease, the animal is not able to reach the place of sacrifice, or has afflictions, it will not be eligible for sacrifice. However, if it is in good condition, despite the disease, it is fit for sacrifice."