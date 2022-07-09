Security strategies for twin cities during Eidul Azha finalised

Islamabad : The command of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad has issued comprehensive security plans to provide protection to the lives and properties of people during the Eid days.

Police and other law enforcement agencies of the twin cities would be on high alert after the ongoing wave of terrorism, amid the fear of violent uproar. Islamabad Capital police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to maintain peace and tranquillity in the city on the eve of Eidul Azha, police spokespersons of the twin cities said. All police leave had already cancelled; extra officials including have been called in to strengthen the area police for patrolling and general checking, the police said.

Over 5,000 personnel would be got off the field in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for the complete protection of lives and properties of the citizens and to counter any anti-social activities against the people, the police authorities believed.

A heavy contingent of uniformed and plain-clothed police would be deployed in and around the Masajid, Imambargahs, Eidgahs, Churches, bus stands, vegetable markets, public places, and main markets of the twin cities. Islamabad Capital police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to maintain peace and tranquillity in the city on the eve of Eidul Azha, police spokespersons of the twin cities said.

In a meeting held in Islamabad to secure infallible security, IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan asked comprehensive security plan for Eidul Azha's prayers as well as the protection of the people. According to the security plan more than 1,000 police personnel including 4 SPs, and 11 ASP/DSPs will guard Eid prayers on 1032 mosques and 28 imambargahas which have been categorized according to their sensitivity. Likewise, more than 100 police personnel will be deployed at Faisal Masjid.

All the Masajid, imambargahs, religious places, public parks, and other important places, would be provided maximum security on Eid, adding that DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha will monitor all the security arrangements in the city while all security will also be monitored through safe city cameras and special police squads. Likewise, 800 personnel of Eagle Squad will be deployed in the city for patrolling all public and sensitive places while more than 150 personnel of the special branch will do their duties during Eid prayer.

Similarly, 278 traffic officials including one SP and 4 DSPs are deployed to maintain traffic flow in the city. SSP Traffic will monitor all the traffic arrangements. One wheeling will not be allowed and those violating traffic rules will be dealt with iron hands while public places, parks, and playgrounds will be kept under strict vigilance and security cover.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has directed all the Zonal officers that a large number of people will gather for Eid prayer and the concerned zonal officers would be responsible for the security around worship places in their respective areas adding that the SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs will physically remain in their respective areas.

He said that the Eagles, Falcons, and police station vehicles will patrol around worship places, public as well as important places and buildings while special police teams of CTD will be deployed at Bhara Kahu areas to avert any untoward incident. Personnel of the special branch will collect important advanced intelligence information and will convey it immediately to the concerned officer and police control. The bomb disposal squad will do technical sweeping before Eid prayer.

District Magistrate will contact CDA and hospital administration for providing fire brigade, ambulances, and para-medical staff to deal with any emergency situation. Islamabad police chief maintained that the purpose of all the security arrangements is to ensure the safety of congregations, to avert any terrorism activity, and maintain peace and tranquillity in the city.

City Police Officer (CPO), Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari, chairing a security meeting, finalised the diagram to secure the city on Eid days. The CPO asked to deploy an extra force of 2,500 personnel of armed police at Eidgahs, Imambargahs, Masajid and other worship places where Namaz-e-Eid would be offered, the CPO office said, adding that the CPO directed to clear every main and artery roads to keep the flow of traffic. Reserves Police Force, Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC) would be kept alert to manage any unpleasant situation, the other police sources said.