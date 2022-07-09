RWMC devises cleanliness plan for Eid

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has finalised a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eidul Azha for Rawalpindi city and tehsils, says a press release.

According to the plan, about 3,663 workers will perform cleaning duties in three shifts 24 hours a day, central control room has been set up, control room for registration of complaints and special mobile numbers 0315-1039984, 0315-2008323, 051-9291108 will be fully operational.

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company is distributing around 2 lakh biodegradable waste bags and 50,000 awareness pamphlets among the citizens, a total of 435 vehicles will be used for Eid cleaning operation.

The vehicles participating in the Eid operation under the observance of DC (Rawalpindi) Tahir Farooq held a flag march from Liaquat Bagh Workshop to Murree Road. DC (Rawalpindi) while praising the workers said that the Eid cleanliness operation will be successful only with your cooperation.

According to Eid cleanliness plan, 17 permanent and 43 mobile transfer stations will be set up in the city and tehsils. A large quantity of lime will be used throughout the city, while altars and containers will be washed with fennel and rose water to remove the stench, 600 awareness banners will be hung in the city. There are helplines and other numbers on which complaints can be lodged, as well as social media accounts, on which you can send complaints with photos. In a high level meeting chaired by MD (Rawalpindi) Waste Management Company Owais Manzoor Tarar, Senior Manager (Operations) Muhammad Hasnain while briefing on the cleanliness operation for Eidul Adha said that the staff of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company one day before Eid.