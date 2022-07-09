Man allegedly kills sister

HARIPUR: A man allegedly shot dead his sister over a petty issue in Marchabad village in Khanpur tehsil here on Friday, police said.

The police said that one Ubaid Ali saw his sister (K), 17, using a cellphone, which angered him and he started thrashing her after an altercation. In a fit of anger, the police said, the accused allegedly opened fire on his sister with a 30-bore pistol, injuring her critically.

The girl was taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Khanpur where the doctors pronounced her dead. The police launched a search to arrest the accused who had fled after committing the crime.