Charity seeks help to treat ailing kids

PESHAWAR: A charity hospital has appealed to philanthropists to donate sacrificial animals’ hides to the organisation to better serve the patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders.

“We should remember the children suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related diseases on this happiest occasion,” said Frontier Foundation Hematology Services Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem at a meeting here.

The administrator Dr Fakhar Zaman and other staff members were in attendance, said a press release. The meeting decided to set up camps besides collecting skins of sacrificial animals from homes for which area-wise teams were constituted.

Sahibzada Haleem said that people should donate sacrificial animals’ hides to the Frontier Foundation as the under-treatment thalassemia patients at the foundation’s hospital were looking to the donations philanthropists to save their precious lives.

He said that the foundation was being run through the donations and zakat offered by the people and philanthropists.

Giving the details, he said that Rs60 million were being spent on the treatment of patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related diseases. He said that people should come forward to help poor patients and save their precious lives.

It was added that thalassemia patients were being provided health facilities at the Frontier Foundation besides providing other facilities for free of cost.