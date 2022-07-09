Biodegradable bags distributed for animal wastes disposal

TANK: The administration on Friday distributed biodegradable shopping bags among people for the disposal of animal wastes during Eidul Azha.

The district administration officials, accompanied by policemen, distributed the bags at the cattle market, the central mosque, and among local councillors for onward distribution in respective areas.

Meanwhile, the administration set up a control room for Eidul Azha as a meeting was held at the deputy commissioner’s office to finalize arrangements for the festival.

The district control room can be contacted at the inland phone number 0963511326 in case of any emergency.

An official statement said that the control room would have representatives from the police, rescue, Tehsil Municipal Administrations, Health, Wapda and Excise departments along with required vehicles.

It said the officials would take action in response to a phone call about any emergency during the Eid holidays.

Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak directed the officials to ensure the disposal of animal wastes as well as the provision of water supply and other facilities during the Eid holidays. Arrangements were also discussed in view of the expected rain.