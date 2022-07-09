Action against overcharging by transporters launched

TIMERGARA: Lower Dir district administration on Friday initiated action against drivers overcharging commuters in violation of fares fixed by the Regional Transport Authority on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

On the directives of the deputy commissioner, a team paid a surprise visit to the Timergara bus terminal and fined the drivers violating the law.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Shawana Haleem directed the manager of the Timergara bus terminal and Tehsil Municipal Officer of Timergara Shakeel Hayat to post a fare list issued by the Regional Transport Authority on the front of each vehicle so that passengers may know the fare amount fixed by the government for each destination.

The AAC directed the traffic police to set up check-posts on various routes near Timergara to keep a check on overcharging by drivers.