Edwardes College admin accused of favouritism

PESHAWAR: In a serious violation of merit, the three-member committee for the appointment of acting vice-principals of the Edwardes College Peshawar on Thursday interviewed five associate professors of the institution for the two offices, who are allegedly in the good books of the current acting administration of the college as well as the minister for higher education.

The interviews were conducted in a hurry on Thursday, the last working day before Eid vacation to accommodate blue-eyed candidates in the offices.

One of the two acting vice-principals would be given the charge of acting principal till the arrival of a full-time principal.

The institution has been functioning under acting administration for almost nearly four years as the Board of Governors (BoG) badly failed to appoint a full-time principal for the college.

Owing to the ‘lethargic’ attitude of the quarters concerned, the college has suffered adversely on all accounts - academic, administrative and financial.

After its failure to appoint a full-time principal for the institution despite numerous bids, the BoG in its previous meeting decided to fill out at least the two vacant seats of the vice-principals of the institution on a temporary basis.

Later, one among them would be given acting charge as principal of the college as the authorities concerned were not happy with the performance of the incumbent acting principal, who has been holding the office after the ouster of his predecessor Dr Nayyar Fardows in 2019.

For filling out the vacant offices of the vice-principals, the BoG sought names of senior-most teachers of the institution from the acting principal. Currently, a total of eight associate professors (BPS-19) are serving the college.

Ideally, the names of all the associate professors should have been submitted to the BoG, which would have then picked two of the most suitable candidates from among them for the office. But the acting administration had its own likes and dislikes.

It submitted a list of five candidates to the board, which included two candidates, who had been allegedly rejected by the promotion committee. Among the remaining three, one was allegedly the favourite candidate of the current administration and he has held a number of positions.

This candidate is also in the good books of Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash, who allegedly tampered with the minutes of the last meeting of the BoG to keep eligible and qualified candidates out of the race and get him appointed as the acting principal of the college.

However, the BoG in its previous meeting held on June 16, formed a three-member committee comprising Minister Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Higher Education Department Secretary Dawood Khan and the University of Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Idrees to seek a list of suitable candidates, scrutinize it, conduct interviews and finalize names for the offices.

The committee instead of following merit and evaluating the list considered the five names submitted by the reportedly biased acting principal as the final list and called them for interviews on a date after which government offices were supposed to close down for a week on account of Eidul Azha holidays.

The candidates, who were kept out of the race, were competent and qualified. One of them holds a PhD.

The News reached Kamran Bangash for comments, who rejected any violation of merit. He said that it was the job of the BoG to shortlist candidates. He insisted that the PhD candidate had not applied for the position.

It was strange to know that the minister was unaware of the fact that no such advertisement for the position had been placed in newspapers and application sought.

The board had asked the acting principal to submit names of the eligible candidates and he sent the names of only those professors, who were allegedly in his good books.