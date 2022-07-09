Justice now

The former chairman NAB is in the spotlight in the wake of harassment allegations levelled against him, stemming from alleged inappropriate behaviour towards several women during his years in office. I will not dig into all the details surrounding the allegations but it is pertinent to mention that cases such as this illustrate how poorly women are treated in our society. The chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has taken a bold step by deciding to conduct a thorough probe into the issue. The ex-chairman has skipped his hearing before the PAC, which was to take place in the presence of some of the accusers. If he deems himself innocent he should come forward and clarify his position as these allegations are very serious. Given the magnitude of the implications this case involves, the Supreme Court should take suo-motu notice and launch an investigation to get to the bottom of the allegations. If the former chairman is indeed guilty, stern legal action must be taken against him. There can be no tolerance for such behaviour in our national institutions as they are a disgrace to the whole country.
Attock
Sajjad Khattak
