A lesson in democracy

Boris Johnson’s resignation as PM of the UK in the aftermath of growing dissension within the Conservative Party and depleting support within the House of Commons, and among his own ministers, is an indication of the strength of democracy in the UK. Termed as the fountain of democracy across the globe, the British culture of accountability and responsiveness has evolved over the centuries to rein-in undemocratic and capricious leaders. In addition to public opinion, the mechanism of internal checks and balances by the two-party system has also contributed to the fortification of democracy in the UK. This historic political culture has greatly strengthened the system and kept the whimsical leaders at bay.

Boris Johnson came under growing pressure from within his own cabinet over his flouting of the Covid-19 SOPs in 2020, leading to his resignation. Unfortunately, political leaders in Pakistan behave capriciously and undemocratically, as if they were immune to public as well as internal criticism. In fact, dissension and criticism within their dynastic political parties is unthinkable. Their arbitrary style of governance has often given an opportunity to undemocratic forces to fill the gap. Unless our political parties develop robust internal accountability mechanisms, democracy will never flourish in Pakistan.

Mansoor Iqbal

Peshawar