Strange rules

For the past few weeks, the security is not allowing bicycles inside Bagh-e-Jinnah (Lawrence Garden) and Jilani Park. Both places feature cycle tracks that span over multiple kilometres. Upon asking, the guards behave rudely and say, “cycles not allowed”.

If cycles are not allowed then why do both of these places have their respective cycling tracks? Why mention "Cycling Track" on boards if they are not allowed inside the premises in the first place? I feel the public needs some clarity from the park administrators over this issue.

Yousaf Babur

Lahore