FPCCI urges to support SMEs

LAHORE: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday urged the government to facilitate the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and to take concrete steps to increase exports and develop the IT sector.

SMEs were the backbone of the economy, and promotion of the sector would eliminate the huge gap in exports and imports, which would improve the economic situation.

These views were expressed by FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi while addressing members of the FPCCI regional standing committee at the regional office in Lahore.

Qureshi said that non-traditional products and new markets would have to be found to increase exports and industries should be promoted for import substitution.

He also identified SMEs as the main source of reducing poverty and expanding the national economy via job creation. However, certain regulations or interventions were still required to boost this sector.

He urged the government to make water reservoirs as the current water crisis had resulted in poor outcome of rice and cotton crops.

He said the government should reduce energy prices, which were increasing the cost of doing business, making Pakistani products uncompetitive in the international market.

The business community pointed out hurdles in registering and conducting business documentation.