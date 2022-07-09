Indonesia invites Pakistani firms

LAHORE: Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio said the ban on palm oil export to Pakistan was lifted, and Pakistani companies should participate in the trade show in Indonesia being held in October.

Addressing members of the Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) he observed that Pakistan should focus on market and product diversification. He pointed out that there were ample opportunities for the Pakistani business community in the $1 trillion market of Indonesia.

Tugio said that the LCCI could play an instrumental role in boosting mutual trade.

He also called to promote “Islamic Economy”

saying that trade between Islamic countries was very low.

LCCI President Nauman Kabir said the Lahore Chamber would setup Indonesia Desk at the LCCI that would play an instrumental role in boosting two-way trade between the two countries.

He stressed that the strengthening of bilateral trade and investment could benefit the business communities of both countries.