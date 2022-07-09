Gold rates up Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs200 per tola on Friday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs142,200 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price also increased by Rs172 to stand at Rs121,914.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $2 to reach $1,742 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,520 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,303.15.