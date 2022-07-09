No complaints please

LAHORE: While the men in street would remain mute on the increase in policy rates, but it would be criticised by the businessmen even though they would recover the increased cost from consumers.

Exporters would protest the increase in export refinance rate to 10 percent. Investors in plant and machinery would find debt servicing on their long-term project financing more expensive.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has for the first time made it clear that the difference between these concessional rates and the policy rates would be 5 percent. This means that the subsidy interest rates have been brought in line with this policy. Businesses recover the added costs be it interest rates, government duties or sales tax.

Those who availed house and car finance are common citizens and they must absorb the added cost and adjust higher debt servicing cost from their monthly incomes. Policy rates have increased by over 7 percent in the last six months.

Some may not be able to bear the debt servicing burden, as they are already bearing the burden of the high cost of living.

Protest from businesses is not very loud, as they will recover all these indirect taxes from consumers. However, they vehemently protest direct taxes that they must bear and cannot legally recover from the consumers.

The government has enhanced the gas tariff for domestic consumers from 33 to over 300 percent. The gas supplies to exporting industries have been increased from $6.5 per mmBtu to $9 per mmBtu. Domestic consumers will accept the increase with muted protest, but the exporters would press for a decline in gas tariff. This elitist culture must go to provide relief to the men on the street.

Readjustments are needed in the way we manage our domestic budgets as well as the businessmen. Domestic consumers have no option but to manage within their resources. They bear essential unavoidable expenses by curtailing numerous expenses that enhance the quality of life.

Businesses usually recover the higher costs from the end consumers although most operate inefficiently. They must cut unnecessary expenses and improve efficiencies.

Usually, businesses try to reduce expenses by reducing workforce. This is not prudent; this creates disappointment among retained workers and impacts efficient operations.

There is a need to conduct an energy audit that would reduce power bills by 20-25 percent. Labour laws must be strictly implemented. Productions must be electronically monitored.

These measures would force the businesses to attain maximum efficiency. All globally efficient producers would create export opportunities for them.

This is the time to increase efficiencies in businesses. Businessmen are facing problems but much less when compared with the public at large.

It is heartening that factories are operating smoothly in Pakistan despite the acute economic crisis. The domestic market in Pakistan supports the manufacturing and services sectors, including those indulged in exports.

Mushroom growth in textile brands along with efficient e-commerce has increased the share of textiles in the domestic markets. Besides exports, IT services are now needed in Pakistan as well. The businessmen must bear the pressure with the same spirit that is shown by the public at large.