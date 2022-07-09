Refineries await government stance on new policy

KARACHI: Government has yet not reached out to refineries for a policy related to their upgradation, The News learnt on Friday, with analysts suggesting refineries to execute the deep conversion project for protecting future earnings.

Sources in the sector said that State Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik has not contacted the refineries since assuming the charge of the ministry.

“Refinery sector is waiting for the government’s action to move forward on refining policy, which remains in limbo since the change of regime in the center,” sources said.

On the other hand, analysts from the oil sector said it was high time that the local refineries started executing the ‘deep conversion project’. This they said would increase capacity utilisation after converting furnace oil (FO) into high margin fuels like petrol (MS) and high speed diesel (HSD), which were currently being imported for domestic consumption.

Analyst Farhan Mahmood of Sherman Securities said that based on existing gross refining margins (GRMs) of record $25/barrel (against historic average of 5-7/barrel), it should be easy to finance upgrades without additional government support (duty protection etc) under new the policy.

This would be a win-win situation for both refineries and the government of Pakistan. For refineries, the deep conversion project would enhance future earnings even if GRMs normalise to historical average, while the country would also save precious foreign exchange reserves of $0.4-0.5 billion per annum, he said.

Based on existing GRM of $25/barrel, Mahmood estimated that local listed refineries (including National Refinery, Pakistan Refinery, Attock Refinery, and Cnergyico) might cumulatively generate earnings of Rs180 billion or $0.9 billion during FY23.

Based on industry sources, it was estimated that the deep conversion project roughly costs around $60-65 per bpd of refining capacity.

Mahmood that currently, out of combined operational capacity of 240,000bpd (excluding Parco), listed refineries operated at 70 percent (160,000bpd) capacity despite record margins. Lower production was due to FO, which constitutes 22 percent of overall production, and was a dying product, globally as well as in Pakistan.

Thus, due to lower demand from the power sector (due to government policy of reliance on cheaper fuel), local refineries were forced to reduce overall production of FO, which also affected production of high distillates like MS and HSD.

“After the project, refineries can produce additional 25-30 million barrels of oil products per annum which according to our estimates will save foreign exchange reserves of around $0.4 billion in the long run.”

However, considering current margin of $30/barrel on high-end products, short-term savings would be around $0.8 billion, the analyst said.

Based on existing GRMs of $25/barrel, Mahmood said local refineries earned $7-9 on net basis, which was in line with global trend.

This was due to the fact that refineries are earning better pricing of oil products versus the crude oil due to capacity constraints in global product market and rising price of alternative transportation fuels including LNG and LPG due to Russia-Ukrainian war.

However, he believed that this was an ideal opportunity for local refineries to initiate the project to protect future earnings once GRMs normalise in the long-term.