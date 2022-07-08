Pakistan rejects Indian Army dossier about activities in IIOJKas ‘false, fabricated’. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Thursday "outright rejected" so-called dossier by the Indian Army as “false and fabricated”, which tried to implicate Pakistan in alleged terrorist activities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Some segments of the Indian media had carried the dossier, released by the Indian Army. A spokesperson at the Foreign Office said the dossier was nothing but disinformation and advised New Delhi to carry out introspection with a view to putting its own house in order.

“We outright reject this false and fabricated so-called dossier, the reported contents of which have been crafted using disinformation, fake assertions and insinuations that seek to divert the world’s attention from India’s own brazen and well-documented campaign of state-terrorism and widespread human rights violations in the IIOJK,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

Instead, he pointed to recent Indian media reports in which Indian journalists had reported on direct links between the BJP and perpetrators of violence in IIOJK, Udaipur and some other places with documentary evidence. It was regrettable, added the spokesperson, that India had chosen to present fictional accounts to divert attention from its own failures instead of fulfilling its obligations under international law and ensuring that the people of IIOJK were granted their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and as per their wishes.



In fact, in the past, Pakistan had regularly shared with the world, including the secretary general UN, irrefutable evidence of Indian occupation forces’ gross and widespread violations of human rights, abetted by draconian laws in the IIOJK through comprehensive, evidence-based dossiers. “These compilations have extensively documented the truth behind India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan. The mischievous Indian attempts at masquerading as a victim of terrorism and levelling baseless terrorism-related allegations against Pakistan stand fully exposed,” said the spokesperson.

Earlier, during the weekly media briefing, the spokesperson said that several member states had objected to India’s attempts to hold G20 activities in Occupied Kashmir. “China has made a very clear and objective statement of fact and we have also been reaching out to other members of the G20.

“We have shared our perspective, our concerns and I think there is, in the responses that we are getting, lot of understanding that we see on part of those countries who realise the sensitivity of the issue, who understand Pakistan’s perspective and who also appreciate that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory. So we continue our outreach on this issue,” he explained.

While commenting on the fast improving ties with the US, to a query the spokesperson said that on several occasions and recently too, the US has itself said that they don’t want to and they don’t look at their own relationship with Pakistan in the context of Pakistan’s relationship with China. “I think that’s a healthy sign that allows Pakistan to take forward our relations with both US and China on parallel tracks,” said the spokesperson, as in the past several reports indicated that the US was discouraging Pakistan on CPEC.

While commenting on the recent telephonic contacts between Foreign Minister Bilawal and US Secretary of State Blinken, the spokesman said those high-level contacts were in the interest of both countries. “And you can understand that whenever interaction at such levels takes place, the discussion is broad. It is focused on how we can enhance our bilateral relations.

“It also covers our common interests regionally and globally and you know, all of these issues were the subject and focus of the conversation between the two ministers,” he said. Pakistan, he added, had seen intense diplomatic activity including visits from both China and the US in the recent days. “They indicate the desire on part of Pakistan to promote and strengthen our relationships with both these countries, which are our long-standing partners. We look forward to broaden this relationship, to take it forward in a balanced, objective and mutually beneficial manner,” he said.

Specifically, in the context of relations with Washington, the spokesperson said that the objective was to work for a partnership which is broad-based and is comprehensive – which is focused on economic and political relations, trade and investment, and many other areas like climate change, energy, health and obviously there is this security and defence aspect, which is part of this collaboration.

“Pakistan and the US have been collaborating over the years in the field of security and defence. We have had long-standing cooperation in the context of counterterrorism and I think it is in the interest of our two countries that we continue to take this relationship, this partnership in the security and defence side, forward in the context of our overall expansion and promotion of relations with the US,” he added.